BREAKING: IPL 2021 suspended, announces BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla
Published
BCCI Vice-president Rajiv Shukla on Tuesday (May 4) announced that IPL 2021 has been suspended due to rising COVID-19 cases.Full Article
Published
BCCI Vice-president Rajiv Shukla on Tuesday (May 4) announced that IPL 2021 has been suspended due to rising COVID-19 cases.Full Article
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken all precautions for upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) and has kept six..
Reports cited BCCI vice president Rajiv Shukla.