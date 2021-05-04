Line Of Duty stars - including Ted - make promise to get matching 'AC-12 million tattoos'

Line Of Duty stars - including Ted - make promise to get matching 'AC-12 million tattoos'

Sky News

Published

*** WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR THE LATEST EPISODE OF LINE OF DUTY, SEASON SIX, EPISODE SEVEN, AS WELL AS PREVIOUS SEASONS. DO NOT CONTINUE READING IF YOU ARE NOT UP TO DATE. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED ***

Full Article