Derek Chauvin moves for a new trial, two weeks after being convicted of George Floyd's murder
Published
Former police officer Derek Chauvin has asked for a new trial, two weeks after he was found guilty of killing George Floyd.Full Article
Published
Former police officer Derek Chauvin has asked for a new trial, two weeks after he was found guilty of killing George Floyd.Full Article
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has asked a Minneapolis judge for a new trial, court records show, two weeks after..
Nearly two weeks after former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts for the murder of George Floyd,..