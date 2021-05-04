Derek Chauvin requests new trial after being convicted of George Floyd's murder
Published
Derek Chauvin on Tuesday requested a new trial after being convicted in April of second-degree murder and other charges in the death of George Floyd.
Published
Derek Chauvin on Tuesday requested a new trial after being convicted in April of second-degree murder and other charges in the death of George Floyd.
Derek Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson filed a motion on Tuesday asking for a new trial on multiple grounds after one of the jurors..
Former police officer Derek Chauvin wants a new trial after his conviction for the murder of George Floyd last month, accusing the..