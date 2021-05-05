Facebook oversight board to announce decision on Trump ban
Published
Social media group’s ‘supreme court’ will have final say on whether to restore former president’s accessFull Article
Published
Social media group’s ‘supreme court’ will have final say on whether to restore former president’s accessFull Article
Facebook’s Oversight Board is upholding the suspension of former President Donald Trump from the platform for inciting the Jan. 6..
Facebook’s independent oversight board has upheld the social media giant’s decision to suspend former president Donald Trump..