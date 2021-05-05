India accounted for nearly half of the coronavirus cases reported worldwide last week and one in four of the deaths, the World Health Organisation has said.Full Article
India had nearly half of worldwide coronavirus cases last week
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Turkmenistan: New Internet Restrictions, New Cases Of Persecution Of Outspoken Activists – Analysis
Eurasia Review
This update covers developments relating to the freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly in Turkmenistan from..
India accounted for 1 in 4 coronavirus deaths worldwide last week
Business Insider
More coverage
Restricting digital media is a gamble for African leaders
MENAFN.com
(MENAFN - The Conversation) COVID-19 pushed much of the world into the digital realm for everything from schooling and work to..
-
UAE-Pakistan flights may be least affected by Covid restrictions: Sources
MENAFN.com
-
Oil Prices Rally Despite Bearish Backlash
MENAFN.com
-
ACCA and IMA Report Biggest Increase Ever in Economic Confidence: Global Economy Survey in Q1 2021
MENAFN.com
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: GlobeX Data, Dalrada Financial Corp, Soma Gold Corp, Newrange Gold Corp, GameSquare Esports UPDATE …
Proactive Investors