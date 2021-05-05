Peloton recalls treadmills after injuries and child death
Published
Exercise equipment maker Peloton is recalling its Tread and Tread+ treadmill machines after a number of injuries and the death of a child.Full Article
Published
Exercise equipment maker Peloton is recalling its Tread and Tread+ treadmill machines after a number of injuries and the death of a child.Full Article
Home fitness equipment firm recalls Tread+ machines after six-year-old child pulled under treadmill
A US government agency issued an "urgent warning" for users of Peloton's Tread+ following multiple dangerous incidents with the..