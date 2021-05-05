Want to quit Facebook over the Trump ban? Here's how to delete your account.
Published
Some Facebook users may be tempted to quit the platform after the company upheld its Trump ban. Here's how to do it and some things to keep in mind.
Published
Some Facebook users may be tempted to quit the platform after the company upheld its Trump ban. Here's how to do it and some things to keep in mind.
Former President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram following his comments pertaining to the Capitol Hill..
Trump says Facebook 'must pay a political price' for banning his account