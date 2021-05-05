UK agrees to give EU ambassador full diplomatic status, ending post-Brexit clash
Published
EU ambassador Joao Vale de Almeida, will get "a status consistent with heads of missions of states".Full Article
Joao Vale de Almeida will be immune from taxation or prosecution, as with officials from sovereign nations.
Negotiations are still “ongoing” over granting full diplomatic status to the European Union’s ambassador to the UK, Downing..