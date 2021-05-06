Chinese rocket debris set to crash back to Earth soon, US military says
Published
China has said the situation is "not worth panicking about." The debris is projected to crash back to Earth this weekend, according to the US military.Full Article
Published
China has said the situation is "not worth panicking about." The debris is projected to crash back to Earth this weekend, according to the US military.Full Article
BEIJING (AP) — The largest section of the rocket that launched the main module of China's first permanent space station into..