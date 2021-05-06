China suspends economic dialogue with Australia
Beijing is freezing trade talks — that were last held in 2017 — in an apparent tit-for-tat response to Canberra. Australia said the decision was "disappointing."Full Article
The announcement is the latest in a growing diplomatic rift between both countries.
Relations between China and Australia deteriorated last year after Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of..
Beijing has cut off all diplomatic contact with the Australian government under the dialogue.