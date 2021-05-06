The Royal family have wished Archie, son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a happy second birthday.Full Article
'Happy birthday Archie': Royal family send best wishes to Harry and Meghan's son
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The Queen wishes great-grandson Archie happy birthday
Cornish Guardian
Several members of the Royal family including the Queen, Prince Charles and Kate Middleton, have wished him a happy birthday
Royal family shares sweet birthday messages to Archie
New Zealand Herald