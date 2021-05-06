Two weeks after her mother passed away, India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy loses her sister to COVID-19
Veda Krishnamurthy's sister Vatsala Shivakumar was suffering from COVID-19 last month and succumbed to it on Thursday.Full Article
Veda Krishnamurthy, who has been helping others through her social media by amplifying their requests for aid, had lost her..