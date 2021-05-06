Harry and Meghan call for vaccine equality on son Archie's second birthday
Published
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have called for everyone to have equal access to the coronavirus vaccine as they mark son Archie's second birthday.Full Article
Published
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have called for everyone to have equal access to the coronavirus vaccine as they mark son Archie's second birthday.Full Article
Harry and Meghan said: “We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine."
The Royal Family have led tributes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie on his second birthday.