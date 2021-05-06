Fact check: COVID-19 deaths don't automatically include anyone who tested positive within 20 days
Published
Local medical examiners, coroners and physicians decide whether COVID-19 contributed to someone's death.
Published
Local medical examiners, coroners and physicians decide whether COVID-19 contributed to someone's death.
The Government said a further 27 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK..
The Government said a further four people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the UK..