'West Side Story': Rita Moreno declined audition to play Maria in OG Broadway production
Published
Before landing Anita in the 1961 film "West Side Story," Rita Moreno turned down an audition to play Maria in the original Broadway production.
Published
Before landing Anita in the 1961 film "West Side Story," Rita Moreno turned down an audition to play Maria in the original Broadway production.
West Side Story Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by..