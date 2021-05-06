Justin Bieber postpones world tour due to COVID-19 (again): See the new 2022 dates
Published
Fans won't be seeing Justin Bieber on tour in 2020 — or in 2021. Here's the pop star's latest plan for his world tour, along with the new dates.
Published
Fans won't be seeing Justin Bieber on tour in 2020 — or in 2021. Here's the pop star's latest plan for his world tour, along with the new dates.
A week after it was reported that Justin Bieber’s fast-looming 2021 tour would be bumped into next year, Justin Bieber has made..