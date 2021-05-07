Boris Johnson’s Conservatives on track to win Hartlepool by-election
Victory would be a vindication for PM and serious setback for Labour leader Keir StarmerFull Article
Hopes of a Labour revival under Sir Keir Starmer have suffered a blow after the Conservative Party comfortably won the Hartlepool..
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks to LBC and accuses the Prime Minister of not "being straight" over flat renovations.It comes..
Boris Johnson has said the Conservatives face a “tough fight” to win the Hartlepool by-election.