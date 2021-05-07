Conservatives take Hartlepool seat from Labour
Published
Hartlepool has a Conservative MP for the first time since the constituency's creation, after Jill Mortimer wins by-electionFull Article
Published
Hartlepool has a Conservative MP for the first time since the constituency's creation, after Jill Mortimer wins by-electionFull Article
Labour have lost the constituency of Hartlepool - which had been Labour-held since it was formed in 1974 - to the Conservatives...
Vote counting was still underway in other parts of the UK on Friday morning. British voters headed to the polls on Thursday to..