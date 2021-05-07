Hazard apologises to Real Madrid fans for laughing with Chelsea players
Published
Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard apologises for laughing with Chelsea players after his side were knocked out of the Champions League semi-finals.Full Article
Published
Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard apologises for laughing with Chelsea players after his side were knocked out of the Champions League semi-finals.Full Article
Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard apologises for laughing with Chelsea players after his side were knocked out of the Champions..
Spanish football expert Terry Gibson says 'it wasn't a good look' for Eden Hazard to be seen smiling with Chelsea..