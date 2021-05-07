Watch: 96 oxygen concentrators recovered from South Delhi's Khan Chacha Restaurant
The recovery comes a day after the police arrested four people and seized 419 oxygen concentrators from another restaurant of the same owner.Full Article
Delhi police raided a restaurant in Delhi’s Khan Market area and seized over 95 oxygen concentrators from a restaurant. Cops..