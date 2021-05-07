Covid travel rules: 'Green list' countries to be revealed
Published
England’s list of “green countries”, with fewest restrictions, is expected to be released later.Full Article
Published
England’s list of “green countries”, with fewest restrictions, is expected to be released later.Full Article
Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel are among the countries and territories people will be able to visit without quarantining on their..
The Government is announcing the new summer holiday rules for England on Friday