Survivors of the Grenfell Tower disaster say they are "horrified" after a fire broke out at another tower block partially covered with the same cladding.Full Article
Grenfell survivors 'horrified' after fire sweeps through tower block with same cladding
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
London high-rise blaze raises new concerns about cladding
LONDON (AP) — Fire broke out Friday in a London apartment tower which has cladding similar to that used on another housing block..
SeattlePI.com
Grenfell survivors say ‘enough is enough’ amid blaze at tower with same cladding
Survivors and bereaved relatives from the Grenfell Tower fire have told the Government “enough is enough” after a blaze at a..
Belfast Telegraph