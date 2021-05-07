The actor, writer and director Noel Clarke has been accused of sexual misconduct on the set of BBC series Doctor Who.Full Article
Noel Clarke facing new allegations of misconduct on set of Doctor Who
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Noel Clarke: BBC shocked by allegations of harassment on Doctor Who set
BBC News
The Guardian newspaper reports that five women allege he sexually harassed them on the Doctor Who set.
-
Noel Clarke: BBC 'shocked' by allegations of harassment on Doctor Who set
BBC News
-
John Barrowman apologises for ‘tomfoolery’ after claims he ‘got his d**k out every five seconds’ on Doctor Who set
PinkNews
-
Noel Clarke accused of sexual misconduct on set of Doctor Who
Belfast Telegraph
-
On the Bubble 2021: Which Broadcast TV Shows Will Be Canceled and Which Will Be Renewed?
The Wrap
More coverage
Noel Clarke suspended by BAFTA after allegations of sexual misconduct
Bang Media International Limited
Noel Clarke has been suspended by BAFTA after allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him by 20 women in a report..