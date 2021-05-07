Doubts over Champions League final venue as Turkey added to red list
Published
Fans of Chelsea and Manchester City should not travel to Turkey for the Champions League final, the transport secretary has said.Full Article
Published
Fans of Chelsea and Manchester City should not travel to Turkey for the Champions League final, the transport secretary has said.Full Article
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said Chelsea and Manchester City fans should not travel to Turkey, which hosts the Champions..
Transport secretary Grant Schapps says fans should not travel to Turkey after it was added to the UK's red list for travel,..