Warriors guard Damion Lee says he tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated
Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee said Thursday he tested positive for COVID-19 despite the fact that he's fully vaccinated.
Warriors guard Damion Lee is speaking out after testing positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Vern Glenn reports...
Only around 6,000 people are known to have tested positive after getting vaccinated