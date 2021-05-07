At least 136 people have been injured during clashes between Palestinian worshippers and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound.Full Article
More than 130 injured as Palestinian worshippers clash with Israeli police at sacred site
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Dozens injured as Palestinians and Israeli police clash at Al-Aqsa mosque, elsewhere in Jerusalem
Palestinian worshippers clashed with Israeli police late Friday at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, a major holy site sacred to Muslims..
CBC.ca
Indonesia on alert to avert India-like viral wave
(MENAFN - Asia Times) JAKARTA � India's second-wave Covid-19 disaster appears to have reinforced the Indonesian government's..
MENAFN.com