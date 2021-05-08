First look at Sebastian Stan, Lily James as Tommy Lee, Pamela Anderson: See the photos
"Wow." "Unreal." "Obsessed." That's the social media reaction to Lily James' and Sebastian Stan's resemblance to Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.
Lily James and Sebastian Stan released images of themselves in character as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee ahead of the release of..