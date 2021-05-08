Real Madrid, Barcelona & Juventus defend Super League plans in face of Uefa 'threats'
Published
Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus defend their plans for a European Super League in the face of "threats" from Uefa.Full Article
Published
Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus defend their plans for a European Super League in the face of "threats" from Uefa.Full Article
Kaveh Solhekol reports the latest as the 'Big Six' English clubs involved in failed plans for a European Super League..
With the Super League looking dead in the water, we take a look at the fallout that could erupt as clubs pull away from proposals.