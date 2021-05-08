'Request to not spread such negative news': Anupam Kher rubbishes rumours about wife Kirron Kher's health

'Request to not spread such negative news': Anupam Kher rubbishes rumours about wife Kirron Kher's health

DNA

Published

Anupam Kher broke the news in April that Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

Full Article