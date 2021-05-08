'Bachelor Party' actress and music video star Tawny Kitaen dies at 59
Published
The Orange County Coroner's office confirmed Tawny Kitaen's death in a press release revealing that she died at her home in Newport Beach on Friday.
Published
The Orange County Coroner's office confirmed Tawny Kitaen's death in a press release revealing that she died at her home in Newport Beach on Friday.
The actress died at her Newport Beach, California, home, according to Orange County coroner’s office
Tawny Kitaen, the..
Julie E. “Tawny” Kitaen, who famously appeared in several music videos for the rock group Whitesnake in the ‘80s, has died...