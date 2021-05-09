Russell Westbrook's triple-doubles put him in class with Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson
Westbrook, one of the most scrutinized, under-appreciated All-Stars, ties Oscar Robertson's triple-double record.
Westbrook tied Oscar Robertson for most career triple-doubles. The numbers are staggering.
Russell Westbrook notched his 179th triple-double of his career last night in the Washington Wizards' loss against the Milwaukee..