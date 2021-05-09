Prince Michael of Kent has been accused of being willing to use his royal status for personal profit, and to seek favours from Russian President Vladimir Putin, following an undercover investigation.Full Article
Prince Michael of Kent accused of selling access to Vladimir Putin
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Prince Michael of Kent accused of selling Kremlin access
The Queen's cousin denies he has close ties to Vladimir Putin after an undercover investigation.
BBC News
Prince Michael accused of using royal status to ‘sell access’ to Vladimir Putin
An undercover investigation has claimed Prince Michael of Kent was willing to use his royal status for personal profit, and to seek..
Belfast Telegraph