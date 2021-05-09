Elon Musk reveals he has Asperger's on Saturday Night Live
The 49-year-old Tesla CEO appeared as a guest host on the US comedy series Saturday Night Live.Full Article
Elon Musk's Tesla Cybertruck drew admiring crowds outside the Saturday Night Live studios in New York.
Elon Musk kicked off his 'Saturday Night Live' debut by declaring himself to be the first person with Asperger's syndrome to host..