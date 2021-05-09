Andres becomes the earliest tropical storm on record to form in the Pacific
Published
Tropical Storm Andres forms in the Eastern Pacific off Mexico. It is not expected to threaten land, but it is notable for its early arrival.
Andres becomes the earliest tropical storm to ever form in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the..