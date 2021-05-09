McIlroy wins at Quail Hollow for first title since 2019
Published
Rory McIlroy ends his winless drought by clinching the Wells Fargo Championship title at Quail Hollow for a third time.Full Article
Published
Rory McIlroy ends his winless drought by clinching the Wells Fargo Championship title at Quail Hollow for a third time.Full Article
An emotional Rory McIlroy celebrated his first win in 18 months, and his third title at Quail Hollow, and he admitted that feeding..
Rory McIlroy reflects on a much-improved second round at Quail Hollow and making the cut at a PGA Tour event for the first time in..