'American Idol': Katy Perry gushes over first Mother's Day as new mom, top 5 revealed

'American Idol': Katy Perry gushes over first Mother's Day as new mom, top 5 revealed

USATODAY.com

Published

"American Idol" offered a Mother's Day show that likely left fans tear-eyed and calling their moms. Here's what happened, plus post-show details.

Full Article