China to Create 'Separation' Line at Mt. Everest
Published
China says it will establish a dividing line between Chinese side and Nepalese side of world’s highest mountain to prevent spread of COVID-19 from NepalFull Article
Published
China says it will establish a dividing line between Chinese side and Nepalese side of world’s highest mountain to prevent spread of COVID-19 from NepalFull Article
Beijing (AFP) May 10, 2021
China will set up a "separation line" on the peak of Mount Everest to avoid possible Covid-19..
China will draw a “separation line” at the top of Mount Everest to prevent coronavirus from being spread by climbers ascending..