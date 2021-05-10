The majority of COVID-19 restrictions are set to be lifted in June, but there are some the government has yet to decide on.Full Article
Majority of COVID restrictions set to be lifted in June - but some could remain in place
Sky News0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Johnson's party wins UK bellwether election
Reuters - Politics
Britain's ruling Conservative Party won a new seat in parliament, sweeping aside the incumbent Labour Party with a victory in the..
The US-Japan Summit: Uneventful And Indecisive – Analysis
Eurasia Review
Will Oil Hit $80 This Summer? – Analysis
Eurasia Review
More coverage
Recall Election of CA Governor Gavin Newsom Could Now Occur as Early as Summer
Wibbitz Top Stories
Recall Election of
CA Governor Gavin Newsom , Could Now Occur as Early as Summer.
A well-funded, grassroots group backed..