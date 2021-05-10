Ford F-150 electric pickup gets a name and a reveal date: Meet the Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford revealed the name of its long-anticipated electric F-150, saying it plans to unveil the vehicle on May 19: Meet the Ford F-150 Lightning.
It has been rumored for a while that Ford might bring back the Lightning name for its all-electric F-150 truck. And last week, this..
Ford will call the upcoming battery-electric version of its top-selling F-150 pickup truck the F-150 Lightning, the automaker said..
The SVT F-150 Lightning was a factory hot rod pickup in the 1990s.