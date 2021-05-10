Hamas Fires Rockets into Jerusalem After Clashes at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Israel Strikes Gaza
Rockets set off air raids in Jerusalem following clashes in which hundreds of Palestinians are injuredFull Article
The militant group said the rockets were in response to an Israeli police crackdown on Muslim worshippers at the al-Aqsa Mosque..
Israel’s army said it launched air strikes on Gaza Monday, killing a senior Hamas commander, in response to rockets fired by the..