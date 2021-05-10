Countdown star Rachel Riley has told the High Court she was worried about her job security after a tweet by an aide to ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.Full Article
Countdown star Rachel Riley in court battle over ex-Corbyn aide's 'dangerous' tweet
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Rachel Riley tells judge she received an ‘onslaught of abuse’ following tweet
Television presenter Rachel Riley has told a High Court judge she was subjected to a “concerted attack” two years ago after an..
Belfast Telegraph
Countdown presenter’s reputation damaged by ex-Corbyn aide’s tweet, court told
Television presenter Rachel Riley’s reputation was damaged when she was criticised in a tweet posted by a former senior aide to..
Belfast Telegraph