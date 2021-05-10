German Catholic Priests Defy Rome to Offer Blessings to Gay Couples
More than 100 Roman Catholic parishes in Germany held services to bless gay couples, in defiance of the Vatican’s refusal to recognize same-sex unions.Full Article
The flag of Germany. / Trine Juel via Flickr (CC BY 2.0).
CNA Staff, May 10, 2021 / 11:00 am (CNA).
The chairman of the German Catholic bishops’ conference has insisted that the country’s Catholics are not “schismatics”..