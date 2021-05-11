Russell Westbrook breaks Oscar Robertson's NBA record with 182nd career triple-double
Published
Russell Westbrook reached his 182nd career triple-double, breaking Oscar Robertson's all-time record, during the Wizards' game vs. the Hawks Monday.
Published
Russell Westbrook reached his 182nd career triple-double, breaking Oscar Robertson's all-time record, during the Wizards' game vs. the Hawks Monday.
Russell Westbrook logged his 182nd career triple-double on Monday, breaking the nearly 50-year-old record set by Oscar Robertson.
Russell Westbrook tied Oscar Robertson's NBA record for triple-doubles with 181, finishing with 33 points, 19 rebounds and 15..