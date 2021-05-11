US regulators have approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12.Full Article
US regulators authorise use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 15
Health care experts share insight on Pfizer vaccine for adolescents as young as 12
7News - The Denver Channel
On Monday, the FDA granted an emergency use authorization to Pfizer for its COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to children ages 12..
FDA Authorizes Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine For Use Children Ages 12 To 15
WJZ Baltimore
The US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to include people..
FDA Authorizes Use Of Pfizer Vaccine In Kids Ages 12 To 15
WBZ CBS Boston