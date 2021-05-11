Nine dead after shooting at Russian school
Eight children and a teacher killed in a school shooting in Russian city of Kazan, Russian media say.Full Article
At least nine people were killed on Tuesday in a shooting attack at a high school in the central Russian city of Kazan, Russian..
A gunman attacked a school Tuesday morning in the Russian city of Kazan, killing eight people - seven eighth-grade students and a..