Former University of Hawaii QB, Heisman candidate Colt Brennan dead at 37
Colt Brennan, the former Hawaii quarterback and 2007 Heisman Trophy finalist, has died at the age of 37, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.
Former University of Hawaii quarterback and 2007 Heisman Trophy finalist Colt Brennan has died, according to his father Terry..