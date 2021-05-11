Former University of Hawaii QB, Heisman candidate Colt Brennan dead at 37

Former University of Hawaii QB, Heisman candidate Colt Brennan dead at 37

Colt Brennan, the former Hawaii quarterback and 2007 Heisman Trophy finalist, has died at the age of 37, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

