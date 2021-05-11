A nine-year-old boy has died after apparently being struck by lightning, police in Blackpool have said.Full Article
Boy, nine, dies after being 'struck by lightning' on football field
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Schoolboy, 12, killed and five injured after being struck by lightning while playing football
Newsflare STUDIO
Schoolboy, 12, killed and five injured after being struck by lightning while playing football
6am-2021-03-16
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
5am-.adkergnha.;kgjae;gae
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN