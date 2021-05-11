US judge throws NRA bankruptcy petition out of court
Guns rights group found to have engineered Chapter 11 filing to avoid New York attorney-general’s lawsuitFull Article
DALLAS (AP) — A federal judge dismissed the National Rifle Association’s bankruptcy case Tuesday, leaving the powerful..
For nearly a month, attorneys have argued over whether the National Rifle Association's petition to file for bankruptcy in Texas..