Labour's new shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, will use her first House of Commons appearance in her new role to claim the government is "set to fail" workers after the COVID pandemic.Full Article
Government 'set to fail' workers after COVID crisis, claims Labour
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
How Narendra Modi Conquered Coronavirus – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Much like George W. Bush once prematurely declared victory in Iraq, our Prime Minister started taking victory laps in mid-February..
Immigrants To The Rescue – OpEd
Eurasia Review
India: ULFA-I A Waning Force – Analysis
Eurasia Review
More coverage
Europe, Health And Holocaust: March 2020 – March 2021 – Analysis
Eurasia Review
For months, many argue that our Covid (C-19) response is a planetary fiasco, whose size is yet to surface with its mounting..